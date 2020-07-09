Wichita Falls’ Own Keith Lee Is a Double Champion in WWE’s NXT

Keith Lee, still kicking ass and taking names.

Nice to have something to look forward to every week with everything going on in the world. The WWE is still going strong and this week was The Great American Bash in the NXT. Our very own Keith Lee was in the main event and it was a big one. Title for title winner takes all. So basically whoever wins gets both belts.

Adam Cole is the NXT Champion, while Keith Lee was holding the North American Championship Belt. Whoever won, would become the first ever person in NXT history to be holding both belts at the same time. Obviously by my headline, you know who won.

If you want to check out some highlights, you can do so in the video above. Hopefully we can get Keith Lee to Wichita Falls for a show at Kay Yegar. I would love to hear the hometown crowd reaction for Keith in Wichita Falls.