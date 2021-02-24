Wichita Falls Police Department Investigating Late Night Murder

The WFPD has made an arrest in connection with a murder that occurred late last night.

Officers were called to a residence in the 2100 block of Grant Street at around 11:24 pm to investigate a stabbing. The victim, 45-year-old Katherine Acuna, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s boyfriend, 45-year-old Narciso Caso Espinosa, was placed under arrest after an investigation. Espinosa was transported to the Wichita County Jail and booked on charges of murder.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Espinosa was arrested after officers interviewed a witness.

Espinosa is currently being held on $1,000,000 bond.