Wichita Falls Police Department Patrol Car Targeted in Recent Crime

I’ve written about a lot of crimes over the years, but never one quite like this one.

Back on Thursday, October 20th, someone shot an arrow at Super 9 Liquor, which is located at 1711 9th Street. However, what appeared to be random criminal mischief was anything but.

While reviewing the security video of the incident, officers noticed a WFPD patrol car was passing by the liquor store when the arrow was shot at the building. It’s believed that the arrow was intended for the patrol car.

The police have very little information on the crime and could use your help.

Reference case number 22-101050.

