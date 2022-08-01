Wichita Falls Police Investigating the 10th Homicide of 2022

Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls has issued a “Fresh 48” for an early morning homicide that happened today (August 1).

At around 12:11 am, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to the Haystack Bar in the 300 block of North Scott Street to investigate an assault with a weapon.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 34-year-old Cordera Sherrard Walker in the parking lot.

The crime is being investigated as a homicide, making it the 10th murder of 2022 in Wichita Falls.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $2,500

This is a fresh 48 so any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest of the person or persons responsible will receive an additional $500 for a total of up to $3,000.

Please reference Case # 22-080002 somewhere in your tip.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

