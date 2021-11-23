Wichita Falls Police Looking for Answers in 1995 Missing Person Case

A missing person cold case is the subject of this week’s Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week.

On August 6, 1995, Jolee Lynn Baker dropped her 7-year-old son off with members of her family and was never heard from again. She was reported missing on November 25 of that same year.

There are very few details in the case and the police could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.