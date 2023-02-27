Wichita Falls Police Looking for Info on 2022 Homicide

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is reaching out to the community for help solving a homicide.

The crime happened on May 22, 2022. Officers with the WFPD responding to a welfare check in the 1000 block of Covington discovered the body of Andrew Lopez. The victim died as a result of a gunshot wound.

The police have very little information on the crime.

Get our free mobile app

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week February 10, 2023

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week February 6, 2023