Wichita Falls Police Looking for Info on Homicide

Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls is seeking information on the recent murder of Guadalupe Valdez.

At around 11:22 on the night of Wednesday, June 30, 26-year-old Valdez was gunned down in the area along Taylor Street and Avenue L in Wichita Falls.

Investigators with the WFPD have very little information and could use the community’s assistance solving the crime.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $2,500.

