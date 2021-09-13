Wichita Falls Police Looking for Info on Recent Theft

A Wichita Falls pool dealer recently fell victim to theft.

The crime happened at Antee's Pools in the 1500 block of Southwest Parkway sometime between 5:00 pm on Thursday, July 22 and 8:00 am on Friday, July 23. An unknown white male suspect driving a pickup stole several pool heaters and pool filters with a total value of over $4,700.

With very little information on the crime, Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

