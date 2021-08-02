Wichita Falls Police Looking for Info on Recent Theft

This might be the ballsiest crime of the year.

On Tuesday, July 20 between 1:15 pm and 1:37 pm, someone driving a black Dodge Dually Truck pulling a gooseneck trailer stole a Bobcat Skid-Steer Loader worth $34,000. That’s right, someone stole a Bobcat in the middle of the day, right there in front of God and everybody. The Bobcat is described as being white with a black cab.

The police have little information and are reaching out to the community for help solving the crime.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

