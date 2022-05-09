Wichita Falls Police Need Help Identifying Suspect in Recent Theft

The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a recent theft.

On Monday, March 7 at approximately 5:45 pm, a suspect was seen hitching a trailer to a white Toyota Tundra at the intersection of Grandview West and Wrangler. The suspect then drove eastbound on Wrangler until the trailer came unhitched.

The total value of the trailer and equipment is $33,000.

The Tundra is described as having a damaged front end with a white toolbox in the back.

The police are looking for any information on the identity of the passenger in the truck.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

