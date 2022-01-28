Wichita Falls Police Need Help Identifying Vehicle Burglary Suspect

Do you recognize this guy?

The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for the man in the surveillance video images in connection with the burglary of a vehicle that occurred on Wednesday, January 19. The burglary happened at the Walmart on Central Freeway.

If you have any information, give the WFPD a call at 940-761-7762 or you can call Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls at 940-322-9888. Be sure to reference case #22-010892 and/or 22-010896.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

