Wichita Falls Police Need Help Solving Recent Homicide

The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking to the community for help solving a murder that occurred in May.

Officers were called to do a welfare check in the 1000 block of Covington on Sunday, May 22. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the body of victim Andrew Lopez.

Detectives consider the case to be a homicide and have very little information. Any information you could provide could help close the case and bring peace to the victim’s family.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

