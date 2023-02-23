Wichita Falls Police Need Help Solving Recent Shop Burglary

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is looking for information on a recent burglary.

The crime happened at some point over the weekend of February 11 – 12. Unknown suspects broke into a shop located at 4318 Northwest Freeway and stole an assortment of trailer parts with a total value of around $100,000.

The burglars stole parts ranging from hitches to lights, wiring, nuts, and bolts. Not much is known about the crime and the police could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

