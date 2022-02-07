Wichita Falls Police Need Your Help Solving Recent Construction Site Burglary

Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls is looking for information to help solve a recent burglary.

Unknown suspects broke into a construction site located at Kell East and Holliday at some point between 7:00 pm on January 30 and 12:30 am on January 31. The suspects stole several tools from a construction container at the site.

With very little information available, the police could use your help.

Get our free mobile app

Wichita Falls Police Need Help Solving Recent Burglary of a Habitation

Wichita Falls Police are looking for information regarding the burglary of a habitation that happened on Sunday, January 16 at around 7:30 am.

An unknown suspect entered a residence in the 2100 block of Avenue A and stole several items. The suspect returned to the residence later that day at around 6 pm and stole more items.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week February 4, 2022

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week January 28, 2022