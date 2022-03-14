Wichita Falls Police Offering Reward for Info on Recent Theft

Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls could use your help solving a recent theft.

Sometime between 1:30 pm on Friday, March 4th and 8:00 am on Monday, March 7th, unknown suspects broke into a trailer at the Oncor power station located in the 3500 block of 9th Street. They stole numerous Milwaukee and DeWalt tools along with a Generac GP6500 generator.

The police have very little information regarding the crime.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $10,000.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

