Wichita Falls Police Release Video of Suspect in Aggravated Robbery

The WFPD could use your help in identifying the suspect in an aggravated robbery at Abel’s General Store on Central Freeway.

Just before 4:00 pm on Tuesday, September 25, police say a black man, wearing all black and a black mask walked into the store with a black pistol and demanded money from the employee.

The suspect stole an unknown amount of cash and ran east to Red Fox Road and then ran north.

The suspect is described as about 6’ 2” tall with an athletic build and most likely in his 20’s or 30’s.

If you have any information on this crime call the WFPD at (940) 720-5000 or call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.