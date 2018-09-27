North Texas Mothers Walk in on Babysitter Sexually Assaulting Child

Two women went out for a night on the town and they did the responsible thing, they got a babysitter. When the two came home on Wednesday, they could not believe what they walked in on. They saw the babysitter performing a sexual act on one of their children, a three-year-old girl. The incident happened in Anna, Texas and police have since arrested the babysitter.

50-year-old James De La Vega was taken into police custody on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted. Vega has no previous record for sexually assaulting children. This incident is bad enough with a grown man sexually assaulting a child, but the story is about to get worse.

CBS Dallas is reporting that Vega is the husband of one of the women that went out that night. So that means one of these women saw her child being sexually assaulted by Vega and the other woman saw her husband committing this act.

Police have not released the information of what Vega was doing to the three-year-old. Honestly, I don't want to know. Police chief Jeff Caponera just said it was 'quite honestly, disgusting.' Vega is currently in the Collin County Jail and no bail has been set as of this post.