Texas Father Charged For Beating, Gluing 1-Year-Old Daughter’s Eyes and Mouth Shut

An Odessa, Texas man is behind bars today accused of beating his 1-year-old daughter before super-gluing her eyes and mouth shut.

According to Odessa police, they responded to a domestic disturbance call on September 16. Before police arrived, 29-year-old Johnnie Lee Carter had fled the scene. Carter's wife told police that her husband had choked and punched their daughter before putting the glue on her eyes and mouth. Police found the toddler with facial injuries and her eyes and mouth glued shut and a super glue stick nearby.

Carter was arrested in El Paso on Monday and charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. He is being extradited to Odessa, CBS DFW reports.