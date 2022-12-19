Wichita Falls Police Searching for Info on Convenience Store Burglary

The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help bringing a burglar to justice.

An unknown suspect broke into the Lone Star Dollar Saver #7 located at 3602 Sheppard Access Road on Sunday, November 27th. While inside, the suspect took the cash register, a digital video recorder system, and some scratch-off tickets.

The police have very little information and could use the community’s help in solving the crime.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

