Wichita Falls Police Searching for Three Men in Connection with Robbery

Can you identify this vehicle?

Three unknown Hispanic males in a black Chevy Impala robbed victims in the 3700 block of Call Field Road at around 11:30 pm on Tuesday, December 7. The three men were in their late 20’s to early 30’s, according to the victims.

Other than the image of the car, the police don’t have much information on the crime and could use the help of the community.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

