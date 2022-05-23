Wichita Falls Police Searching for Two Men in Connection With Aggravated Robbery

You could earn a cash reward if you have any information on a recent aggravated robbery.

The crime happened on May 17 at a business located in the 4500 block of Seymour Highway. The victim said two armed black men wearing masks and all black clothing entered the business and pointed guns at the victim, demanding money.

The suspects got away with $600 cash and the victim’s cellphone.

The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help solving the crime.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

