Wichita Falls Police Seeking Identity of Suspect in Recent Burglary

The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for help identifying the suspect in a recent burglary.

At around midnight on Friday, September 30, an unknown suspect broke into Johnson’s Furniture, located at 3400 Old Jacksboro Highway. The suspect is described as a male wearing a black hoodie, faded jeans, and white shoes.

The burglar was able to get into the back office where he took a green bank bag and a faded blue Colt revolver.

Get our free mobile app

Crime Stoppers has very little info and could use your help.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers loading...

attachment-johnson's burglary 4 Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers loading...

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers loading...

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week October 7, 2022

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week September 30, 2022