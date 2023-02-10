Wichita Falls Police Seeking Identity of Suspect in Recent Burglary

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is reaching out to the community for help solving a burglary.

The suspect broke into one of Foundation Auto Group's buildings. The unidentified male stole office equipment from the building.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers and reference case numbers 23-011419 and 23-011465 when giving information. Be sure to make note of your tip ID number and password.

Get our free mobile app

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers loading...

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers loading...

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week February 10, 2023

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week February 6, 2023