You could earn a cash reward if you have any information on a recent burglary in Wichita Falls.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, April 7, unknown suspects used a cutting torch to break into a metal storage container on the property of Kemp Discount Store located at 3609 Kemp Blvd.

With very little information regarding the crime, the police are reaching out to the community for help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

