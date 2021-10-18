Wichita Falls Police Seeking Info on Recent Case of Credit Card Abuse

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers could use your help in solving a recent credit card abuse incident.

The crime occurred at Chisolm Corner gas station, located at 1123 Central Freeway East. At approximately 4:43 pm on Thursday, October 7, an unknown white female along with an unknown Hispanic female made a purchase using a stolen credit card.

The police could use your help as not much else is known about the crime.

Get our free mobile app

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)