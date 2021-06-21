Wichita Falls Police Seeking Information on Attempted Aggravated Robbery

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is reaching out to the community for help solving a recent attempted aggravated robbery.

On Saturday, June 12 at around 9:30 pm, an unidentified male wearing a black hoodie walked into the 7-11 located at 1200 Loop 11 and pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding money. The clerk refused to hand over money to the robber, so he eventually fled the scene going west.

Law enforcement officials have very little information regarding the crime and could use your help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

