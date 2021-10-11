Wichita Falls Police Still Looking for Clues to Help Solve July Murder

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers continues to look for clues in connection with a murder that happened over the summer.

On Thursday, July 15, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department conducted a welfare check at Avalon Meadows apartments, located at 2610 Old Iowa Park Road. Upon arrival, officers found 22-year-old Johnny Perez dead from a gunshot wound.

The police have very little information regarding the crime and are reaching out to the community for help.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $2,500.

