Wichita Falls Ranks in Top 50 Cities for Coronavirus Cases Growing the Fastest

Not a list I want to be on right now.

It's always nice to see Wichita Falls on lists of places to live. We have been ranked one of the most economical cities to live in the country. Our cost of living always puts those on those lists every year, but now we're on a new list that no city wants to be on. The numbers have been released by 24/7 Wall Street.

They took data from state and local health departments about their positive coronavirus cases over the past couple of weeks. The data presented for these numbers is the week of June 17th to June 24th. They are comparing the week before, to that week to see which cities have the bigger increase in cases.

Congratulations Texas, we have the most cities on the list. I guess the one positive you can take, Wichita Falls ranks the lowest of all the Texas cities on the list. They came in at 47 out of the top 50. You can check out the full breakdown for yourself here. The highest ranking city on the list for Texas is Lubbock at six. Hopefully we can get ourselves off this list in the next few weeks.

Lou Kreidler, Wichita County Director of Health told KFDX that Wichita Falls has gone from a 1.4% positivity rate to a 13% positivity rate in just the past two weeks, with a record-high 45 cases reported Tuesday, June 30. He says those stats are alarming. He says do your best to social distance over the holiday weekend and you should be wearing a mask.