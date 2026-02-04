If you’re like me and not the biggest fan of cold weather, I have some good news for you. Like, the best possible news.

Admittedly, aside from the winter storm craziness we recently experienced, it’s been a mild winter. And while I’ve enjoyed the warmer-than-usual temperatures, I haven’t enjoyed the allergies that have come with it. But I’ll take the good with the bad.

What the Old Farmer’s Almanac Is Predicting

Of course, spring isn’t without allergens, but they tend not to be as bad for me. Speaking of spring, if The Old Farmer’s Almanac’s forecast holds up, we’re in for an early spring here in North Texas. So, if you’re into gardening, start getting your supplies together. Folks around here will be able to plant earlier than usual.

Here’s the thing – the news gets even better from here. Not only is spring expected to arrive earlier than usual, but it’s also expected to be warmer and wetter than usual in our neck of the woods. We can always use the rain, so bring it on.

Now, I realize the forecasters at The Old Farmer’s Almanac could be wrong, but I wouldn’t bet on it. I’ve been covering their forecasts for a while now, and my experience is that their experts are typically spot-on. We’ll see if it holds up.

