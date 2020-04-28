Wichita Falls SWAT Team Finds Ecstasy Shaped Like ‘Transformers’ Characters During Recent Bust

Optimus Prime is very disappointed in this guy.

Looks like yesterday afternoon, the Wichita Falls SWAT team served an arrest warrant for Charles Hunter at an apartment on Professional Drive. Hunter was found at the apartment and during a search of the residence the SWAT team discovered some drugs. Officers found pills resembling a Transformers character named Optimus Prime.

I am assuming they mean the Autobots logo.The pills were suspected to be Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, also known as "ecstasy". Officers also located small unused baggies, a digital scale, and six baggies containing a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

39-year-old Charles Hunter was arrested and charged with manufacturing, delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 over 4 grams and under 200 grams, and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 under 1 gram. His total bond, according to the Wichita County Jail, was set at $30,000 by a judge. He remained in jail custody Tuesday afternoon.