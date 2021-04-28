Wichita Falls Transfer Station Closed Until Further Notice

A lightning strike during last night’s storm has shut down the Transfer Station until further notice.

While a press release from the City of Wichita Falls didn’t get into details as to the extent of the damage, the release did say “staff is working diligently to reopen as soon as possible.”

In the meantime, residents will have to use the City Landfill, located a few miles west of Wichita Falls at 10984 Wiley Road. The landfill is open Monday – Friday from 8am to 6pm and Saturday from 8am to 5pm.

Get our free mobile app

In a reply to a comment on the City's Facebook posting, the closure will not affect today's recycle pickup.

The City will notify the public when the Transfer Station reopens.

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Texas Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Texas using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.