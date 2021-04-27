Oklahoma Now Has an Official State Pet, the Rescue Animal

Every state has an official everything and the official state pet for Oklahoma is a good one.

Governor Kevin Stitt recently signed House Bill 1816, also called Cali's Law, into law. The measure was inspired by state Representative Mark McBride's rescue dog Cali, an 80-pound Catahoula mix that was adopted from the Moore Animal Shelter. Instead of having a dog, cat, or any other pet be the state pet. It is any rescue animal in the state.

Get our free mobile app

The state of Oklahoma is hoping this will encourage folks to visit their local animal shelters and adopt a pet. "I'd never let a dog in my house before I got Cali," McBride said in a news release. "Now, my wife and I have a second rescue dog, and we just love them both. We’re hoping others will join us in adopting other rescue animals, which in turn will help our municipalities reduce the cost of running their shelters or building bigger ones for lost or abandoned pets. We’re counting on this legislation helping us spread the word."

So if you're someone that has space in your home for a new friend. Maybe go visit your local animal shelter and see if they have someone you would love to take home. I'm happy with my fat bulldog who can be a handful sometimes, but maybe you have the patience for more animals.

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies