Wichita Falls Woman Arrested for Pouring Gasoline on Boyfriend

A Wichita Falls man recently received the wakeup call from hell.

Yesterday, a man at the intersection of Lakefront and Cove flagged down WFPD patrol officers. The man told the officers that he was asleep in bed at his residence nearby when 38-year-old Tawana Brown doused him with gasoline.

He awoke to find her next to the bed holding a lighter and threatening to kill him. At that point, the victim fled the scene with Brown chasing after him with a crowbar.

Upon investigation, officers noted both the victim and the bed smelled like gasoline. Officers found Brown at the residence in the 5000 block of Lakefront and arrested her for Aggravated Assault Family Violence.