Enter your number to get our free mobile app

There are rumblings and warnings coming out of Austin today that Texas Governor Greg Abbott could shut down the Texas economy if cases of coronavirus continue to increase in the state.

The governor in the past has said such a move would be the last thing he would do, but never completely ruled it out. Another shutdown would have devastating effects for Texans and would surely be blasted by The White House.

What do you think Governor Abbott will do in the coming weeks? My thoughts are above.

The Chad Hasty Show airs 8:30-11am on News/Talk 95.1 FM and 790 AM KFYO in Lubbock, TX. Watch the video above for my thoughts. Let me know your thoughts below or email me, chad@kfyo.com.

The opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and are not representative of the opinions of Townsquare Media Lubbock, its advertisers or affiliates.