Will Texas DPS Provide Free Roadside Service if You Break Down?

Ever notice the toll-free roadside assistance phone number on the back of your Texas driver’s license?

To be perfectly honest with you, I’ve never paid much attention to the back of my driver’s license. So, I was kind of surprised when one of my coworkers shared this Facebook post with me.

Being intrigued at the thought of not having to pay for a tow truck if I ever break down on the side of the highway, I decided to do some good old-fashioned investigative journalism (aka a Google search) to determine whether or not it’s too good to be true.

And I found that yes, it’s too good to be true.

Houston TV station KHOU reached out to DPS Lieutenant Craig Cummings to verify the claim back in 2018 and he had this to say:

When somebody calls that number on the back of their driver’s license, it goes to a call center and they’ll determine where to route that call. Based on where the driver is located, there may be a free service provided by a wrecker that can come but that’s based on the wrecker service. That’s not something that DPS provides.

Well, that’s a bummer.

But as a glass-half-full type of person, I’m always looking at the bright side. At least it’s good to know that you can count on someone being there for you in case of you break down on the side of the highway.

Sure, you’ll have to pay for the tow truck, but that beats the hell out of being stranded in the middle of BFE and left to fend for yourself.

