What is the Weirdest Thing You Have Seen at the Hotter’N Hell Hundred?

Roby Christie stopped on by the studio this week to talk about the history of the Hotter'N Hell Hundred and I learned a lot from the man that has been a part of it since the beginning.

I have been working for the radio station since 2012. Crazy to think I have been here for ten years and one thing we do every year is broadcast from the starting line of the Hotter'N Hell Hundred. It's an early morning for us, but some of you get up that early then ride 100 miles. It's still crazy to me people do that in August in Wichita Falls.

A man that has been a part of this since the beginning in 1982 is Roby Christie, he has been dubbed Father Hotter over the years. He is a key component in this thing getting started and why it keeps going all these years later. I wanted to talk with him about the history of this event and how it came to be. You can listen to the full interview above.

Get our free mobile app

The one thing I wanted to know is this rumor I have heard for years about rocking chairs instead of the 100 mile ride. Yes, that was a potential plan for the centennial of Wichita Falls, sitting in rocking chairs all day. All I can is thank you to Roby Christie for not allowing that to happen.

via GIPHY

I had to look up if rocking chair marathons were a thing. Apparently 1929 in Decatur, Illnois someone swayed in a rocking chair for 10 days and 9 1/2 hours. Evelyn Burkett won $25 and a shampoo and finger wave from a local beauty parlor. True story, look it up. I am eternally thankful I am not covering people rocking for days on end in Wichita Falls.

The other thing I wanted to know from Mr. Christie was the craziest thing you have seen in all your years of the Hotter'N Hell Hundred, you can check out that clip above. I won't spoil it for you, but during this I learned that the event didn't always start in downtown. This was during the time it started at Memorial Stadium.

Over the years the event outgrew that area and needed more space. If you're interested in being a part of this year's event. Registration is going on right now. If you want to volunteer or be a host home for riders coming to Wichita Falls. All of that is up on the Hotter'N Hell website to get you informed.

Texoma High School Macot Battle, Who Wins? If you put all the mascots in Texoma up against each other in a fight, who comes out on top? I did a full breakdown on the science behind each logo this morning and we go from worst to first.