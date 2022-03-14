Woman Bans Mother-in-Law From Home After Finding Hidden Camera Installed in Bedroom

Getting along with in-laws can be a tricky situation, but one woman banned her mother-in-law from her home after she found out she had been spying on her and her husband... in their bedroom.

The anonymous woman took to Reddit to explain that her husband had been involved in a horrible car accident, which caused him to be bedridden with a severe back injury.

The woman has been acting as his caregiver, and even took off time from work to tend to him, but her mother-in-law has made her life miserable.

"The pressure has been too much from my mother-in-law. She keeps telling me to take care of him and be there for him constantly. She begged me to take time off work and I did, asked me to send her hourly updates about his condition in the first two weeks, but when I don't she'd get mad and cause an issue," the frustrated woman wrote on Reddit.

"She visits every day but doesn't do anything to help, alternatively, she'd list all the things I should or shouldn't do. The family keeps telling me she's just worried sick for her son so I try to stay calm," she continued, before explaining the moment their tense relationship finally reached a boiling point.

When her mother-in-law called to say she hadn't been replacing the husband's bed sheets often enough, the woman was confused as to how she knew that as neither she nor her husband had spoken to her about the sheets.

That's when she found out her mother-in-law was secretly spying on her.

"My sister-in-law called me to tell me that her mum installed a camera in the bedroom to see if I was taking proper care of her son. I was stunned, but after searching the room I found the camera," she continued, sharing how she immediately confronted her mother-in-law.

"I called my mother-in-law and had a huge fight with her. She admitted it and said she was just feeling concerned and wanted to make sure her son was being cared for, despite him calling her every day," she wrote. "I yelled at her telling her that she's no longer allowed into my home after this. She lost it and went on a rant about how I'm stopping her from seeing her son and that not seeing him will literally make her sick herself."

She noted her in-laws begged her to change her mind, but insisted her mother-in-law had "breached" her privacy and "took advantage of the situation."

"They said I'm taking it too personally and that I can't blame a concerned mother for wanting to make sure her son's fine, especially since she listed things she thought I was doing wrong," she added.

Making matters worse, her husband was "upset" with her, accusing her of being "vindictive." He even went on to give her an ultimatum stating that if his mom "can't come then he'll move there with her."

"We argued then I went outside and he's been silent ever since," she concluded.

Reddit users were fuming, telling the woman she should "call the police" on her mother-in-law and "divorce" her husband.