Woman Discovers Late Mom Was Boyfriend’s Kindergarten Teacher (VIDEO)

Leah Menzies' mother passed away when she was 7, and over time Menzies had come to terms with the fact that none of her future boyfriends would get the opportunity to meet her mother.

However, when she started dating Thomas McLeodd, she got the surprise of a lifetime.

While meeting McLeodd's family for the first time, the couple who had been dating for seven months casually chatted about growing up, which triggered McLeodd's mom to share a cute story about her son and the silly faces he used to make.

McLeodd wasn't embarrassed at all.

In fact, he wanted to add color to his mom's story, so he went straight for the family's photo album.

Grabbing the image, he suddenly made a strange connection.

McLeodd recognized his preschool teacher as Menzies' late mom, whom he had only seen photos of while spending time at Menzies' house.

"He opens this album, and then suddenly, he's like, 'Oh my God. Oh my God, — over and over again," Menzies told TODAY. "I couldn't figure out why he was being so dramatic."

Menzies glanced over to see the photo of her late mother and her now-boyfriend and burst into tears.

"It's incredible that that she knew him," Menzies continued. "What gets me is that she was standing with my future boyfriend, and she had no idea."

McLeodd was enrolled in the late teacher's classroom when he was only 3, so he didn't have any memories of his teacher. However, McLeodd's mother said she remembered her as being "really nice and gentle."

Menzies and McLeodd had been dating for seven months when they made the sweet discovery.

The couple shared their discovery on TikTok, where the video has gone viral, garnering nearly 38 million views.

"Wow! Full chills!!" one TikTok user commented.

"This is unreal," another wrote.

"Take it as a sign from her," a third chimed in.

Menzies and McLeodd also shared a follow-up video to respond to the flood of questions from viewers. In it, Menzies revealed that until the photo, she didn't even know her mom taught preschool.

