Woman Faces Backlash for Lavish Castle Lifestyle With Wealthy Fiance 33 Years Her Senior

One woman says she has found her "one in a million" in her millionaire fiancé, who is twice her age.

Allana Luke, 23, got engaged to Jeff Winn, 56, on June 2. The couple began dating in October 2020 and have been inseparable since their second date.

According to The Mirror, the lovebirds currently reside in the law firm owner's 11-bedroom castle in Jesmond, an upscale neighborhood in Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K.

"There's no denying Jeff looks much older than me, which can cause people to roll their eyes when they see us," Allana, who works as Winn's personal assistant, told the tabloid.

"They automatically assume I am just another girlfriend after his money. I don't blame them, as it would be my first thought too," she added.

Meanwhile, Jeff described their relationship as one that's built to last, saying that once people get to know them as a couple, "they can tell we are a great match. We have the same banter, and we are always laughing."

Allana isn't apprehensive about the age difference at all.

"He may be older, but he is definitely young at heart," she explained. "He used to party more than me, but I am a home bird, so he has definitely calmed down now that we have settled."

The pair first met on the dating app Tinder.

"Initially, I decided to increase the age range on my Tinder because I was fed up with immature guys my own age," Allana shared. "I set it to 25- to 60-year-olds, and the next day I matched Jeff."

Jeff's profile caught Allana's attention because "his photo was one of him standing outside his castle. I'd be lying if I didn't say 'wow' at the house. His bio said he'd just finished restoring it, so I thought it would be a good story to tell friends, even if it didn't work out."

The two hit it off "instantly," and the following week Allana went to visit him at his castle.

"...It didn't even feel like he was older," she revealed. "He cooked a lovely venison stew, and we had a bottle of champagne."

The timing couldn't have been more perfect for the pair's fairy tale love story.

"He's so easygoing and funny. I agreed to go to Marbella with him the following week as I had just quit my job as a travel agent," Allana continued. The couple embarked on a 17-day vacation, during which she celebrated her 22nd birthday.

Jeff surprised her with a pair of diamond earrings. Upon their return home, she moved into the castle to self-isolate with Jeff and his two children — daughter Nina, 23, and son, Josh, 21 — amid COVID-19.

"Since meeting, we have only spent three days apart, and I wouldn't have it any other way," Allana shared.

"I'm not from a wealthy family and grew up in a council house, so the castle is still a shock to this day," Allana told the publication, adding her new home as a full-time housekeeper, three gardeners, an estate manager and a bartender.

The castle has plenty of amenities that make relaxing at home an easy and fun option, including a movie theater and hot tub.

"I have joked with Jeff that we should just get a one-bedroom flat as it is a pretty huge place," she shared, adding, "I would still be with him even if he were to lose this house and go bankrupt, but I guess that is something I can't prove unless it happens."

The feeling is mutual: "He says if I lost all my looks tomorrow, he would still be with me too! Jeff is so kind and loves his family. He is so down to earth."

According to the bride-to-be, Jeff is "generous and loves to make everyone around him happy. We can't wait to see the world together."

Meanwhile, Jeff loves spoiling Allana with gifts, including an Audi TT, Rolex watches, designer handbags and multi-week trips abroad to places such as Barbados and Thailand.

"I want people to realize it is [okay] to have an age gap relationship ... there are people out there who are ashamed to post their partner who is older, so they don't," Allana shared.

She added that people like she and Jeff "shouldn't have to hide the loves of our lives because we are scared of getting judged."

"On social media, it may look like I am with Jeff for materialistic things, but when people see us in person, they can see we are so natural," Allana continued. "It is [okay] and there is nothing weird about an age gap relationship."