Woman Falls Into Toilet After Trying to Retrieve Her Phone

A 40-year-old woman hiking the Olympic National Forest northwest of Seattle, Wash. had to be rescued by the fire department after falling head first into the toilet while trying to retrieve her cell phone.

The woman wishes to remain anonymous, and for good reason.

According to the Brinnon Fire Department, the female hiker was traveling aloneat the top of Mount Walker, trekking the Olympic National Forest northwest of Seattle.

She took her cellphone out while using the bathroom in one of the park's outhouse-style toilets. Unfortunately, she dropped the phone into the vault of the public commode.

In an attempt to retrieve her phone, she dismantled the toilet and tried using her dog's leash to fish it out.

When her fishing attempts were futile, she took things further by attempting to use the leashes to secure herself as she reached deep into the toilet to snag her phone.

Unfortunately, the leash failed and she fell into the vault, becoming trapped inside the commode's collection basin.

"[The leashes] didn't work very well, and in she went," Brinnon Fire Department Chief Tim Manly said in a statement.

The woman attempted to pry herself out of the vault for approximately 15 minutes before calling 911 for help.

Responding firefighters were able to locate her and created a makeshift harness to help pull her out of the commode.

After the woman was washed down, she claimed she was uninjured and required no additional medical attention. However, firefighters say the woman was lucky she wasn't overcome by toxic gases.

The firefighters "strongly encouraged her to seek medical attention after being exposed to human waste, but she only wanted to leave," the department said.

"I've been doing this for 40 years, and that was a first," Manly said.

Dropping your phone in any public toilet is tragic indeed, but at least this hiker's ending wasn't too crappy.