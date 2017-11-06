WWE Live Throwing Down In Wichita Falls at the Start of 2018

It has been way too long since the WWE Superstars graced us here in Wichita Falls. Time to bust out that old WWE belt you have laying around and get your tickets for this amazing event.

I will admit, I don't keep up with wrestling as much as I did when I was a kid. I did go to WWE Live the last time they were here in Wichita Falls and I had a blast. So get ready for January 13, 2018 at Kay Yeager Coliseum. Because some of the best in the WWE will be right here.

As always, the card is subject to change, but here is who is scheduled to be at this great event as of now: Roman Reigns, Raw Tag Team Champions, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, Cesaro, Sheamus, Finn Baylor, Bray Wyatt, WWE Raw Woman's Champion Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, and The Miz.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 10) at 10 am. You purchase them at the Kay Yeager Coliseum Box Office, by phone at (940) 716-5555 or online at wfmpec.com.

I will definitely be there and I want us to pack the Coliseum. Need to get my nWo shirt ready.