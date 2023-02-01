Cole Hauser is putting his break from Yellowstone Season 5 to good use. The actor turned to social media to share scenes from a fun family outing to Walt Disney World, calling it a "wonderful experience."

The actor posted a picture on his Instagram page with his wife and two of his three kids, thanking the staff and naming a few highlights of the trip. He also included a video of one of the rides.

"Great time yesterday!" he writes. "Thx to Julia and John and all the staff at Disney for a wonderful experience. 🇺🇸 @DisneyParks @WaltDisneyWorld #WaltDisneyWorld – Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Pandora – The World of Avatar."

Hauser plays Yellowstone Dutton ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, but his home life is quite different from the hard-edged character. His wife is Cynthia Daniel, a former model and actor who fans might recognize from her television role as Elizabeth Wakefield on Sweet Valley High from 1994-1997.

Daniel retired from acting in 2002, according to Country Living, and she and Hauser married in 2006. The couple have town sons, Ryland and Colt, and a daughter, Steely Rose.

Season 5 of Yellowstone aired its mid-season finale on Jan. 1. The show will resume in the summer of 2023.

