&#8216;Yellowstone&#8217; Star Ryan Bingham Tests Positive for Covid-19, Cancels Festival Performance

‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Tests Positive for Covid-19, Cancels Festival Performance

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

One of the headliners for Mile 0 Fest in Key West, Fla., has just dropped out. Ryan Bingham — who plays Walker on the Paramount Network show Yellowstone — shares that he has come down with COVID.

On Instagram, Bingham shared the news with fans, saying nothing about his symptoms or condition after testing positive for COVID-19. Instead, he says he's following protocols "in an effort to keep our crew, and fans safe."

Bingham was slated to play on Jan. 27, Day 3 of the five-day festival. Cody Canada and the Departed were his direct support previously. There's nothing at the Mile 0 Fest's social pages to indicate if the lineup may be further shuffled.

"Wish I could be there performing for you, but hope y'all have a great time in Key West and I'll see ya out on the road again very soon," he says.

Instagram/RyanBinghamOfficial
loading...

Prior to starring as one of the wranglers on Yellowstone, Bingham was a Grammy-winning musician with serval studio albums and songs used in movies and television. "The Weary Kind" from the Jeff Bridges movie Crazy Heart earned him the Grammy, and since then he's been a go-to for producers looking for an alt-country soundtrack to a visual media.

Many of Bingham's songs have been used on Yellowstone, with the singer often performing them live in the moment on screen. During Season 4, he had at least five moments like this, including "The Poet" and "Hallelujah"

Recently, the 40-year-old took to Instagram to pick one from Season 1 of the show:

Bingham and his Yellowstone co-star Luke Grimes share management. Grimes (Kayce Dutton) is also said to be pursuing a career in country music.

PICS: See Inside the Historic Texas Ranch Where the New 'Yellowstone: 6666' Spinoff Is Filmed

The massive, historic Texas ranch where the new Yellowstone spinoff Yellowstone: 6666 is filming has sold for just under $200 million, and pictures show a property that is truly part of Texas history.

The 6666 Ranch — better-known as the Four Sixes Ranch — in Guthrie, Texas, dates back to 1870. The ranch centers around a 13-bedroom, 13-bathroom, 13,280-square-foot main residence, which is constructed of quarry rock that was hauled to Guthrie by wagon. The ranch also includes vast, sweeping fenced pastures, farmland, fenced-in pens for cattle, a more recent addition for horses, a water filtration plant that serves the ranch's water needs and more.

There are separate camp manager's homes in both the North Camp and the South Camp of the ranch, which encompasses nearly 225 square miles of land. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is part of a group of investors who recently acquired the property for $192 million, and he has been shooting his new show out there in recent months.
Filed Under: Covid-19 Coronavirus, Yellowstone
Categories: Entertainment News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top