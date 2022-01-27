‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Tests Positive for Covid-19, Cancels Festival Performance

One of the headliners for Mile 0 Fest in Key West, Fla., has just dropped out. Ryan Bingham — who plays Walker on the Paramount Network show Yellowstone — shares that he has come down with COVID.

On Instagram, Bingham shared the news with fans, saying nothing about his symptoms or condition after testing positive for COVID-19. Instead, he says he's following protocols "in an effort to keep our crew, and fans safe."

Bingham was slated to play on Jan. 27, Day 3 of the five-day festival. Cody Canada and the Departed were his direct support previously. There's nothing at the Mile 0 Fest's social pages to indicate if the lineup may be further shuffled.

"Wish I could be there performing for you, but hope y'all have a great time in Key West and I'll see ya out on the road again very soon," he says.

Prior to starring as one of the wranglers on Yellowstone, Bingham was a Grammy-winning musician with serval studio albums and songs used in movies and television. "The Weary Kind" from the Jeff Bridges movie Crazy Heart earned him the Grammy, and since then he's been a go-to for producers looking for an alt-country soundtrack to a visual media.

Many of Bingham's songs have been used on Yellowstone, with the singer often performing them live in the moment on screen. During Season 4, he had at least five moments like this, including "The Poet" and "Hallelujah"

Recently, the 40-year-old took to Instagram to pick one from Season 1 of the show:

Bingham and his Yellowstone co-star Luke Grimes share management. Grimes (Kayce Dutton) is also said to be pursuing a career in country music.