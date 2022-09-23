Yellowstone star Ryan Bingham has filed to change his name in the wake of his divorce, according to a new report.

The Blast reports that Bingham has filed a petition in a Los Angeles court, asking to change his legal name from Ryan Axster Bingham back to his birth name of George Ryan Bingham. The request follows the singer-songwriter and actor's divorce from filmmaker Anna Axster.

The former couple married in 2009, and Bingham changed his legal name to Ryan Axster Bingham at that time. The Blast reported in June of 2021 that Bingham had filed for divorce from Axster after 12 years of marriage. According to documents the Blast has obtained, Bingham is now petitioning the court to return to his name before he was married, citing his reason simply as, “I would like to go back to using my birth name."

According to the Blast, the law requires no further reason for the change. Bingham has a hearing set for December of 2022 in a Los Angeles court to decide if he can resume the legal use of his birth name.

Bingham rose to fame in 2009, when his song "The Weary Kind" served as the theme song for the acclaimed film Crazy Heart. Bingham won an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Grammy Award and more for the song, and he's forged a successful music career independently in the years since.

Bingham currently co-stars on Yellowstone in the role of Walker, an ex-con who works on the Dutton ranch as a ranch hand. His music has also been included in the hit series' soundtrack.

The acclaimed performer listed his house in an exclusive area of Los Angeles for sale in 2021 amid his divorce, and the luxurious canyon estate sold for $2.45 million in September of that year.

Season 5 of Yellowstone is set to launch on the Paramount Network on Nov. 13. The new season will consist of 14 episodes airing in two arcs of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock.

As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Bingham's former California estate, and keep scrolling to see inside Yellowstone star Kevin Costner's Colorado ranch, as well as the ranch in Montana that serves as the setting for Yellowstone.

See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Ryan Bingham's Gorgeous $2.45 Million Estate Yellowstone star and singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham has listed his 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,394-square-foot home in an exclusive area of Los Angeles for sale, and pictures show a beautiful, luxurious property that offers stunning mountain views.

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night.