‘Yellowstone’ Stars Bow Out of Major Appearance Last-Minute Amid Kevin Costner Drama

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and a who's who of the stars of the show bowed out of a scheduled appearance to discuss the show at PaleyFest in Los Angeles on Saturday (April 1), leaving just a few of the show's actors to soldier on in a discussion about the smash hit Paramount Network drama.

Deadline reports that Costner (John Dutton), Sheridan, Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater) and Jacki Weaver (Caroline Warner) were all slated to appear in a panel during the annual television festival along with Executive Producer David Glasser. According to that report, none of those performers or executives were actually in attendance when the panel began, despite the fact that they were still listed among the attendees on the website right up until the event started.

Instead, actors Mo Brings Plenty (Mo), Dawn Olivieri (Sarah Atwood), Josh Lucas (young John Dutton) and Wendy Moniz (Lynelle Perry) were on hand for a conversation about the show, joined by Keith Cox, President of Scripted at MTV Entertainment Studios.

USA Today reports that there were audible groans and even boos from the audience when a rep for PaleyFest announced the changes, attributing them to "scheduling conflicts," and some audience members walked out of the event and later turned to social media to express anger and disappointment. According to Deadline, the actors who did participate draw a warm reception from the remaining audience.

The PaleyFest no-shows happened during a time when backstage drama between Costner and the producers of Yellowstone has been making headlines. According to multiple reports, the Oscar winner has been unable to come to an agreement over scheduling for the second half of the season due to a conflict with another project of his called Horizon, and they're considering killing off his character and ending the show at the conclusion of Season 5. According to those reports, the network will move on to a new show in the Yellowstone franchise starring Matthew McConaughey.

Most recently, a Paramount executive confirmed that a new Yellowstone spinoff starring McConaughey will move forward, whether Costner returns to Yellowstone or not.

The actors on hand at PaleyFest confirmed they have not begun filming the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone yet. In regard to Costner, Cox told the audience that “we are very confident he will continue with the show," causing the fans on hand to erupt into cheers.

Cox also said more news about Season5 is coming "soon" and that the second half of the season “will be phenomenal. I am confident.”

