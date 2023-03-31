Early Morning North Texas Road Rage Incident Leads to Shooting
Grapevine police are searching for the suspect in a road rage shooting that happened this morning.
According to a press release from the Grapevine Police Department, at around 7:15 am, a 27-year-old woman was getting onto the southbound lanes of State Highway 121 from Bass Pro Drive when she and a man in another vehicle engaged in what police are calling a road rage incident.
The man then pulled a small pistol and shot her in the neck. Luckily, she was able to safely pull over and get help.
The shooter drove away from the scene. He is described as a white man with brown hair, driving a dark gray, late-model Mazda CX9 SUV.
The bullet passed through the woman’s neck, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital by paramedics.
Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Grapevine Police Department at 817-410-3900.