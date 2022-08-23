On the Paramount Network TV show Yellowstone, Beth Dutton is married to Rip Wheeler. In real life, actor Kelly Reilly is married to Kyle Baugher. The two men share a common characteristic.

While Rip is brooding American cowboy, prone to violence as he sees fit, Baugher is an American financier, prone to a strong mustache. Reilly is fiercely loyal to both men — to the point that she's willing to keep their secrets.

Very little is known of Rip Wheeler, because technically, he's a man who doesn't exist. The Yellowstone character just showed up on John Dutton's ranch as a teenager after running away from a tragic family situation. The Duttons cared for him and kept his real identity a secret. Rip doesn't even know his own birthday! In fact, fans have to wonder if Rip Wheeler is even his real name ...

Very little is known of Baugher, either. Aside from a few social media pictures on Reilly's accounts, he stays off social media and almost never appears alongside the British actress on the red carpet. In 2011, Reilly mentioned him like this:

I live between my house on the borders of Sussex and Surrey and New York, where my boyfriend lives. I’m not saying any more about him except that he’s not an actor, not in the business.

During that same interview with the Guardian, she opened up about a situation that may very well explain her resistance to talking about her husband and her personal life. Three years earlier, she'd been linked to director Guy Ritchie, and the scandal shocked her.

"It was the first time anything like that had ever happened to me and I didn’t cope with it very well at all," she shared at the time. "I sued! And I won because it was completely made up."

Since then, there's been almost no mention of her personal life, and fans have mostly respected that. It would seem if you want to know about Beth Dutton's real-life husband, you'll have to get through Rip Wheeler first. That's a terrifying proposition.

