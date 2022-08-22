Wichita Falls Police Searching for Man Last Seen in April

The Wichita Falls Police Department is reaching out to the community for help finding a missing man.

32-year-old Kyler David Dickerson of Wichita Falls hasn’t been seen or heard from since April 12, 2022. Dickerson is 5’11” tall, weighing 197 lbs. with red hair and blue eyes.

According to a comment left by his mother, Jamie Barrow, on the WFPD’s Facebook post, the family does not believe he will be safely located. Barrow posted on Facebook in June that his vehicle had been located with what appeared to be all of his belongings.

If you have any information as to Dickerson’s location, call the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000.

