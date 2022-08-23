Texas Gas Station Accidentally Gave Customers Water Instead of Gas

Folks started pulling away and then stalling out down the road.

As the great philosopher Ted Theodore Logan once said, "Strange things are afoot at the Circle K". They sure were for some folks in El Paso, Texas over the weekend. If you happened to fill up this past Saturday night (August 20, 2022) at the Dyer Street location it is possible your car was filled with water and not gas.

As we all know the past few days, Texas has been hit with a crazy amount of rain. Some parts of Texas WAY more than others, look up the submerged vehicles over in Fort Worth. It looks like due to this torrential ran in El Paso, rain water was able to get into the fuel tanks. Circle K released a statement on the situation.

At Circle K, we guarantee and stand by the quality of our fuels. However, issues sometimes arise, and customers should report them to Circle K for review by our claims department. The car troubles experienced by a small number of customers who purchased fuel at this Dyer Street location Saturday evening resulted from water intrusion into one or more underground storage tanks(USTs) following torrential rains. After our monitoring system alerted us to the presence of water in the USTs, we took quick action to shut down the pumps until the issues could be corrected. We apologize to the customers affected by this issue, and we are helping them with their claims. We invite any customer who has an issue arising from a visit to one of our stores or fueling locations to call us at (800) 308-2570 so that we can attend to their needs and concerns.

Unfortunately, the system didn't alert employees quick enough and some customers filled up with water instead of gas. Complaints have been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations to figure out how water was able to get into the fuel tanks.

According to Circle K's statement, it looks like they will compensate these folks for their vehicles to be serviced. Hopefully that is a smooth process for everyone involved.

