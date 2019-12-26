Yogurt Journey’s Outdoor Furniture Stolen Over Christmas

It looks like the Grinch was alive and well in Wichita Falls this Christmas. Yogurt Journey on Kemp shared on Facebook that someone made off with all of their outdoor furniture.

Yogurt Journey via Facebook

According to their post each piece of furniture stolen had the words Yogurt Journey etched onto them. If you have any information please reach out to Yogurt Journey or the Wichita Falls Police Department. The police department's non-emergency number is 940-720-5000.